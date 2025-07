I love close up photography. I love it because my eyesight is not so good and while I photograph small creatures or flowers I don't perceive all the details. Once the photo uploaded on my camera I can observe all the details I cannot see in real life.These are red milkweed beetles, unfortunately eating the plant feeding the butterflies.One Year Ago: Friendly Wasp Two Years Ago: High Key on the Chickadee Three Years Ago: Under the Porch Four Years Ago: No photo