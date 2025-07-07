Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
91 / 365
Celebration
I tried to capture the firework on July 4th but the only thing I caught was the end of each burst.
Because we live high on a hill we were able to enjoy four small but pretty different spectacles.
One Year Ago:
The reason I don't post these days
Two Years Ago:
My Universe in a Dew Drop
Three Years Ago:
Droplets
Four Years Ago: No photo
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1440
photos
180
followers
248
following
24% complete
View this month »
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
Latest from all albums
85
86
87
88
88
89
90
91
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
4th July 2025 8:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
vermont
,
firework
Mags
ace
Marvelous capture!
July 8th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
I think it’s really cool.
July 8th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I think you did well. I used to love photographing fireworks with my slr camera. A tripod and the bulb setting was all you needed. I have yet to really figure out how to do that with my digital cameras as well as I did it with the old film camera. Good shot.
July 8th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
July 8th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Perfect
July 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close