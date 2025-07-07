Previous
Celebration by corinnec
91 / 365

Celebration

I tried to capture the firework on July 4th but the only thing I caught was the end of each burst.

Because we live high on a hill we were able to enjoy four small but pretty different spectacles.

One Year Ago: The reason I don't post these days
Two Years Ago: My Universe in a Dew Drop
Three Years Ago: Droplets
Four Years Ago: No photo
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Marvelous capture!
July 8th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
I think it’s really cool.
July 8th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I think you did well. I used to love photographing fireworks with my slr camera. A tripod and the bulb setting was all you needed. I have yet to really figure out how to do that with my digital cameras as well as I did it with the old film camera. Good shot.
July 8th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
July 8th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Perfect
July 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact