93 / 365
Trio
No need to comment. Just filling my calendar
One Year Ago:
Gossips
Two Years Ago:
52Frames - Reflections
Three Years Ago:
Failed Negative Space
Four Years Ago: No photo
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
3
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1444
photos
180
followers
248
following
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
5th July 2025 8:16am
Exif
View Info
Tags
flower
,
summer
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Such a happy trio of little blooms!
July 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very delightful
July 11th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
With a good photo
July 11th, 2025
