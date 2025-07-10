Sign up
Previous
94 / 365
Shoney
My sweet friend Shoney. She follows me all day and despite her arthritis she still plays a lot with Taos.
One Year Ago:
Snapdragon Cafe
Two Years Ago:
Can't Talk Right Now...
Three Years Ago:
Negative Space
Four Years Ago: No photo
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
5
5
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1444
photos
180
followers
248
following
View this month »
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
88
89
89
90
91
92
93
94
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
8th July 2025 9:45am
dog
,
pet
,
summer
,
vermont
,
shoney
Christine Sztukowski
ace
He's so handsome
July 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
She's a beauty!
July 11th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
She’s a lovely dog.
July 11th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice presentation
July 11th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
July 11th, 2025
