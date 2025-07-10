Previous
Shoney by corinnec
94 / 365

Shoney

My sweet friend Shoney. She follows me all day and despite her arthritis she still plays a lot with Taos.

One Year Ago: Snapdragon Cafe
Two Years Ago: Can't Talk Right Now...
Three Years Ago: Negative Space
Four Years Ago: No photo
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
He's so handsome
July 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
She's a beauty!
July 11th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
She’s a lovely dog.
July 11th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice presentation
July 11th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
July 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact