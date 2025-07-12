Sign up
95 / 365
Purple Love
We spent two days cleaning the house and organizing the garage before our friends came for a visit. Today we are relaxing and enjoying the rainy weather.
One Year Ago:
Taos
Two Years Ago:
On My Way Home
Three Years Ago:
Green Alcove
Four Years Ago: No photo
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
6
4
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1446
photos
180
followers
248
following
View this month »
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th July 2025 7:32am
purple
flower
m
summer
vermont
Fisher Family
Beautiful - lovely water drops - fav! We could do with rain here, we now have a hosepipe ban here in Yorkshire.
Ian
July 13th, 2025
Corinne
ace
C’est superbe !
July 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Perfect
July 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
July 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional photograph
July 13th, 2025
Jeremy Cross
ace
Beautiful
July 13th, 2025
