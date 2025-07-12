Previous
Purple Love by corinnec
95 / 365

Purple Love

We spent two days cleaning the house and organizing the garage before our friends came for a visit. Today we are relaxing and enjoying the rainy weather.

One Year Ago: Taos
Two Years Ago: On My Way Home
Three Years Ago: Green Alcove
Four Years Ago: No photo
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details

Fisher Family
Beautiful - lovely water drops - fav! We could do with rain here, we now have a hosepipe ban here in Yorkshire.

Ian
July 13th, 2025  
Corinne ace
C’est superbe !
July 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Perfect
July 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
July 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional photograph
July 13th, 2025  
Jeremy Cross ace
Beautiful
July 13th, 2025  
