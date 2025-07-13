Sign up
96 / 365
Japanese Bettles
They are all over my flowers, devouring the petals. Yesterday night they were landing on one of our friends all evening. Fortunately they are harmless to humans!
One Year Ago:
Up
Two Years Ago:
Le Ciel Va Nous Tomber Sur la Tête
Three Years Ago:
Robin Egg Blue
Four Years Ago: No photo
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
7
2
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th July 2025 7:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beetle
,
summer
,
vermont
Corinne
ace
J’adore , jolie composition et macro
July 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture… naughty beetles
July 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Greedy beetle but great detail.
July 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome close-up
July 13th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Fascinating - I’ve never heard of these
July 13th, 2025
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great shot
July 13th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
