Previous
97 / 365
Stormy Weather
Happy Bastille Day to all French and France loving persons!
One Year Ago:
The Beluga of Bees
Two Years Ago: No photo
Three Years Ago:
Joyeux 14 Juillet !
Four Years Ago: No photo
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
5
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1447
photos
180
followers
248
following
Tags
weather
,
storm
,
summer
,
path
,
vermont
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and scene, the sky sure looks lovely! Happy Bastille Day Corinne :-)
July 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
A very beautiful weather capture.
July 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome sky
July 14th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely scenic.
July 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture...love the lush greenery
July 14th, 2025
