Foggy Morning

I love early mornings but I seldom have my camera with me at that time of the day. Between my humans and my pets my schedule is pretty busy. So I usually find some time a little later than I wish to walk around trying to find something fun to photograph.



It's time for my photography hobby to reset. I've been pretty frustrated lately. Lacking time is one of the reasons I got unhappy but I also think I am becoming less thoughtful when I use my camera. I need to establish a plan for myself not only to take the time for photography but also to explore some subjects more thoughtfully and to allow me to enjoy my hobby and to make progress.