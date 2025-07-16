Sign up
99 / 365
When the sun finally shows up
I loved how the clouds layered in the sky.
This is the day my bookclub meets. We'll discuss a story from Dana French. Mysteries are usually not what I choose to read but I enjoyed this one.
One Year Ago:
Summer
Two Years Ago:
52Frames Challenge: Abstract
Three Years Ago:
From Under The Bridge
Four Years Ago: No photo
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
3
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1450
photos
180
followers
248
following
sky
clouds
summer
vermont
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous layers of the clouds.
July 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful glorious clouds!
July 16th, 2025
