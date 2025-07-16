Previous
When the sun finally shows up by corinnec
99 / 365

When the sun finally shows up

I loved how the clouds layered in the sky.

This is the day my bookclub meets. We'll discuss a story from Dana French. Mysteries are usually not what I choose to read but I enjoyed this one.

16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Corinne C

@corinnec
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous layers of the clouds.
July 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful glorious clouds!
July 16th, 2025  
