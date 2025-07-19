Previous
Eastern Pondhawk by corinnec
101 / 365

Eastern Pondhawk

This damsel can fly backward. She stayed long enough for me to take one shot. I was lucky it was in focus!
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great focus and wing details!
July 20th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Great catch!
July 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact