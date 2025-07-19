Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
101 / 365
Eastern Pondhawk
This damsel can fly backward. She stayed long enough for me to take one shot. I was lucky it was in focus!
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1452
photos
180
followers
248
following
27% complete
View this month »
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
Latest from all albums
95
96
97
90
98
99
100
101
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
19th July 2025 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
summer
,
vermont
,
pondhawk
Mags
ace
Great focus and wing details!
July 20th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Great catch!
July 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close