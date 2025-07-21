Previous
The Count's Pink Nose by corinnec
The Count's Pink Nose

My easy subject of the day: Cassoulet in his favorite bed for an afternoon nap.

One Year Ago: No photo
Two Years Ago: The Weather Today
Three Years Ago: Mrs. Number 2?
Four Years Ago: No photo
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding beauty, I love love it
July 21st, 2025  
Paul J ace
A handsome face!
July 21st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
He's so stunningly photogenic - up close and at a distance.
July 21st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Sweet close-up
July 21st, 2025  
