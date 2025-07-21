Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
104 / 365
The Count's Pink Nose
My easy subject of the day: Cassoulet in his favorite bed for an afternoon nap.
One Year Ago: No photo
Two Years Ago:
The Weather Today
Three Years Ago:
Mrs. Number 2?
Four Years Ago: No photo
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1455
photos
180
followers
249
following
28% complete
View this month »
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
Latest from all albums
98
90
99
100
101
102
103
104
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
21st July 2025 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
summer
,
vermont
,
cassoulet
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding beauty, I love love it
July 21st, 2025
Paul J
ace
A handsome face!
July 21st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
He's so stunningly photogenic - up close and at a distance.
July 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Sweet close-up
July 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close