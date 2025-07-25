Sign up
106 / 365
Taking Flight
Busy times as we still work on the last boxes to unpack, hang curtains and picture frames.
One Year Ago: No photo
Two Years Ago:
Bumble Landing
Three Years Ago:
Big and Furry
Four Years Ago: No photo
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
1
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1457
photos
182
followers
250
following
29% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
25th July 2025 2:34pm
Tags
bird
,
summer
,
vermont
,
turkey vultures
Mags
ace
How marvelous to get an inflight shot with great focus!
July 26th, 2025
