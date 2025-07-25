Previous
Taking Flight by corinnec
106 / 365

Taking Flight

Busy times as we still work on the last boxes to unpack, hang curtains and picture frames.

One Year Ago: No photo
Two Years Ago: Bumble Landing
Three Years Ago: Big and Furry
Four Years Ago: No photo
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
How marvelous to get an inflight shot with great focus!
July 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact