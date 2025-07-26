Previous
A Committee by corinnec
107 / 365

A Committee

These birds are silent, they glide high in the sky drawing large circles and rest on top of dead trees.

One Year Ago: Grocery Shopping
Two Years Ago: Glouton
Three Years Ago: Corn Eater
Four Years Ago: No photo
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Super capture!
July 26th, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Great shot
July 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
July 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun
July 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
Ooo! On the lookout for some carrion I imagine.
July 26th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
superb photography corinne , I love this
July 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact