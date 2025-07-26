Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
107 / 365
A Committee
These birds are silent, they glide high in the sky drawing large circles and rest on top of dead trees.
One Year Ago:
Grocery Shopping
Two Years Ago:
Glouton
Three Years Ago:
Corn Eater
Four Years Ago: No photo
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1458
photos
182
followers
250
following
29% complete
View this month »
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
25th July 2025 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
summer
,
vermont
,
turkey vulture
Barb
ace
Super capture!
July 26th, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Great shot
July 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
July 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun
July 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
Ooo! On the lookout for some carrion I imagine.
July 26th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
superb photography corinne , I love this
July 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close