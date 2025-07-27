Previous
The Meadow in Summer by corinnec
108 / 365

The Meadow in Summer

The meadow is just gorgeous full of ethereal white flowers.
We have people coming tomorrow. We love hosting friends and family so for us it will be a treat!

One Year Ago: A Farm Under the Sun
Two Years Ago: Heat
Three Years Ago: Grazing
Four Years Ago: No photo
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
July 27th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Nice.
Sorry but I put a response for someone's picture in you space. One of those senior things :-) Great capture.
July 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
So beautiful! This is my favorite wildflower. I used to pick them in the pasture for my grandmother.
July 27th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
Gorgeous ❤️⭐️
July 27th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Really pretty composition.
July 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact