Previous
108 / 365
The Meadow in Summer
The meadow is just gorgeous full of ethereal white flowers.
We have people coming tomorrow. We love hosting friends and family so for us it will be a treat!
One Year Ago:
A Farm Under the Sun
Two Years Ago:
Heat
Three Years Ago:
Grazing
Four Years Ago: No photo
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
5
4
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1459
photos
183
followers
251
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
25th July 2025 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
meadow
,
vermont
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
July 27th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Nice.
Sorry but I put a response for someone's picture in you space. One of those senior things :-) Great capture.
July 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
So beautiful! This is my favorite wildflower. I used to pick them in the pasture for my grandmother.
July 27th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
Gorgeous ❤️⭐️
July 27th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Really pretty composition.
July 27th, 2025
