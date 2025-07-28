Previous
Heart by corinnec
109 / 365

Heart

I love wild flowers. They are so beautiful but you cannot bring their beauty in your house, they die almost immediately.

One Year Ago: Waning Crescent
Two Years Ago: To Only Travel In Your Dream
Three Years Ago: Wooden Sculpture
Four Years Ago: No photo
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Beautiful fill the frame!
July 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact