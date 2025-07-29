Sign up
Previous
110 / 365
Sunbathing Robin
Robins are everywhere flying around our house and enjoying the sun on top of our fence.
One Year Ago:
Morning Reflections
Two Years Ago:
Pretty In Pink
Three Years Ago:
Quechee Gorge
Four Years Ago: No photo
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
21st June 2025 7:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
summer
,
vermont
,
robin
