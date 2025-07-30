Sign up
Previous
111 / 365
Soft Summer
I love monochrome images but I am uncomfortable when I try to take photos in black and white. Most of the time I'll shoot in colors and try out the monochrome version.
One Year Ago:
Beautified
Two Years Ago:
Poisonous
Three Years Ago:
No, this is not a showroom
Four Years Ago: No photo
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
4
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1462
photos
183
followers
251
following
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
25th July 2025 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
flower
,
summer
,
monochrome
,
vermont
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like your title and I understand your hesitance to post nature images as black and white . This does however work really well corinne
July 30th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I totally agree with Phil. I'm not a BW person but this is nice.
July 30th, 2025
KV
ace
This works well in monochrome… nice one.
July 30th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I think you've done really well with this. The more you try it out the more you'll start seeing images that have the monochrome potential. You did a nice job with this.
July 30th, 2025
