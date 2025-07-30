Previous
Soft Summer by corinnec
111 / 365

Soft Summer

I love monochrome images but I am uncomfortable when I try to take photos in black and white. Most of the time I'll shoot in colors and try out the monochrome version.

30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Phil Howcroft ace
I like your title and I understand your hesitance to post nature images as black and white . This does however work really well corinne
July 30th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I totally agree with Phil. I’m not a BW person but this is nice.
July 30th, 2025  
KV ace
This works well in monochrome… nice one.
July 30th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I think you've done really well with this. The more you try it out the more you'll start seeing images that have the monochrome potential. You did a nice job with this.
July 30th, 2025  
