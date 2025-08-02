Previous
Tiny Fly by corinnec
Tiny Fly

She was resting on a fake flower on my outdoor table. My cell phone did an ok job.

2nd August 2025

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Christine Sztukowski
Cell did a great job, nice
August 2nd, 2025  
Bucktree
Amazing cell phone shot.
August 2nd, 2025  
Mags
Awesome macro!
August 2nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford
It did a great job!
August 2nd, 2025  
haskar
Lovely details
August 2nd, 2025  
Rob Z
your phone did a wonderful job!
August 2nd, 2025  
Thom Mitchell
Phone cameras are much, much improved! Nice one!
August 2nd, 2025  
Linda Godwin
the new phones are amazing
August 2nd, 2025  
Beverley
Cute tiny fly…
August 2nd, 2025  
Annie-Sue
nice quality pic :-)
August 2nd, 2025  
