Previous
113 / 365
Tiny Fly
She was resting on a fake flower on my outdoor table. My cell phone did an ok job.
One Year Ago:
Taos with an AI generated background
Two Years Ago:
Not What You Think
Three Years Ago:
Shhhh, She Does Not Know It
Four Years Ago::-(
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
10
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1465
photos
184
followers
251
following
14
10
3
2025
iPhone 13 Pro Max
1st August 2025 4:47pm
fly
summer
vermont
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cell did a great job, nice
August 2nd, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Amazing cell phone shot.
August 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Awesome macro!
August 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
It did a great job!
August 2nd, 2025
haskar
ace
Lovely details
August 2nd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
your phone did a wonderful job!
August 2nd, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Phone cameras are much, much improved! Nice one!
August 2nd, 2025
Linda Godwin
the new phones are amazing
August 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Cute tiny fly…
August 2nd, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
nice quality pic :-)
August 2nd, 2025
