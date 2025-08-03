Previous
Stable Fly by corinnec
114 / 365

Stable Fly

Another small but harmful fly. Phone pic.
Uploading early as we have guest tomorrow. So I'll resume commenting on Monday.

One Year Ago: Taos Grazing
Two Years Ago: Waning Gibbous Phase
Three Years Ago: Ferris Wheel
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
I’m sure that was is quite irritating. Nice detail.
August 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great detail.
August 2nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
super macro shot corinne , love the eyes
August 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact