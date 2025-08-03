Sign up
Previous
114 / 365
Stable Fly
Another small but harmful fly. Phone pic.
Uploading early as we have guest tomorrow. So I'll resume commenting on Monday.
One Year Ago:
Taos Grazing
Two Years Ago:
Waning Gibbous Phase
Three Years Ago:
Ferris Wheel
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
3
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
114
Photo Details
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd August 2025 3:48pm
Tags
fly
,
insect
,
summer
,
vermont
KV
ace
I’m sure that was is quite irritating. Nice detail.
August 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great detail.
August 2nd, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
super macro shot corinne , love the eyes
August 2nd, 2025
