Previous
Smokey sunset by corinnec
115 / 365

Smokey sunset

The smoke from Canada is making our skies grey and our sun red.

One Year Ago: Stormy Morning
Two Years Ago: Mzz Ant
Three Years Ago: Convergence
Four Years Ago: No photo
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
A striking scene. It’s the same here - our air quality is among the worst in the world right now.
August 4th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
@ljmanning It's so sad to see all these forested areas burning. The West of the US is burning too.
August 4th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Our air in central Illinois has started clearing up. Fires are so sad, especially those started by humans.
August 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact