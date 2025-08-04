Sign up
Previous
115 / 365
Smokey sunset
The smoke from Canada is making our skies grey and our sun red.
One Year Ago:
Stormy Morning
Two Years Ago:
Mzz Ant
Three Years Ago:
Convergence
Four Years Ago: No photo
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
3
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1467
photos
184
followers
251
following
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
109
110
111
91
112
113
114
115
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
3rd August 2025 6:35pm
Tags
sunset
,
summer
,
vermont
LManning (Laura)
ace
A striking scene. It’s the same here - our air quality is among the worst in the world right now.
August 4th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
@ljmanning
It's so sad to see all these forested areas burning. The West of the US is burning too.
August 4th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Our air in central Illinois has started clearing up. Fires are so sad, especially those started by humans.
August 4th, 2025
