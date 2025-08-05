Previous
Alien Sunrise by corinnec
Alien Sunrise

This morning the sun was red. It was beautiful despite the fact that its color is the effect of the heavy smoke we have in the North East.

Corinne C

Susan Wakely ace
It looks like it is peeking over the top to check what sort of day it is before going any higher.
August 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
A gorgeous country scene!
August 4th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
The perfect moment when it is a ball of fire on the horizon, Super scene!
August 4th, 2025  
