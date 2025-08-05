Sign up
Previous
116 / 365
Alien Sunrise
This morning the sun was red. It was beautiful despite the fact that its color is the effect of the heavy smoke we have in the North East.
One Year Ago:
52Frames - Distortion
Two Years Ago:
Singleton
Three Years Ago:
From the Rainbow Bridge
Four Years Ago: :-(
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
4th August 2025 5:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
sunrise
,
smoke
,
summer
,
vermont
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks like it is peeking over the top to check what sort of day it is before going any higher.
August 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
A gorgeous country scene!
August 4th, 2025
Linda Godwin
The perfect moment when it is a ball of fire on the horizon, Super scene!
August 4th, 2025
