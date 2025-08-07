Previous
Young Eastern Blue Bird by corinnec
118 / 365

Young Eastern Blue Bird

He stays long enough for me to get my camera!
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details

Peter Dulis
sweet
August 6th, 2025  
Mags
A beautiful capture! I love the feather details.
August 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
So sweet!
August 6th, 2025  
Zilli~
Nice one
August 6th, 2025  
Randy Lubbering
Great picture
August 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Fabulous capture of this sweet little bird.
August 6th, 2025  
