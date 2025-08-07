Sign up
Previous
118 / 365
Young Eastern Blue Bird
He stays long enough for me to get my camera!
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
6
5
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1470
photos
184
followers
251
following
32% complete
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
91
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
4th August 2025 7:03am
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
bird
,
summer
,
vermont
,
cactp
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
August 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
A beautiful capture! I love the feather details.
August 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet!
August 6th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice one
August 6th, 2025
Randy Lubbering
Great picture
August 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous capture of this sweet little bird.
August 6th, 2025
