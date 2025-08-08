Sign up
Previous
119 / 365
Misty Morning
Early in the morning our little valley is invaded with fog. I love the peaceful atmosphere it creates.
One Year Ago: :-(
Two Years Ago:
Summer
Three Years Ago:
The Visual Sandwich
Four Years Ago: :-(
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
2
4
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1471
photos
184
followers
251
following
32% complete
View this month »
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
8th August 2025 5:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
fog
,
summer
,
vermont
Islandgirl
ace
What a lovely view!
August 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely misty scene.
August 8th, 2025
