Previous
120 / 365
A Barn in Pittsford VT
A small and pretty barn. The property is not a farm any longer and the new owner did extensive renovations to the house and created a lovely landscape (not seen here).
One Year Ago:
52Frames - Night Photography
Two Years Ago: :-(
Three Years Ago:
Niagara Falls Tower
Four Years Ago: :-(
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
2
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1472
photos
184
followers
251
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
8th August 2025 9:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
summer
,
vermont
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful find of this lovely old rustic barn.
August 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking barn.
August 9th, 2025
