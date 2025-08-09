Previous
A Barn in Pittsford VT

A small and pretty barn. The property is not a farm any longer and the new owner did extensive renovations to the house and created a lovely landscape (not seen here).

One Year Ago: 52Frames - Night Photography
Two Years Ago: :-(
Three Years Ago: Niagara Falls Tower
Four Years Ago: :-(
Corinne C

For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Bucktree ace
Wonderful find of this lovely old rustic barn.
August 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking barn.
August 9th, 2025  
