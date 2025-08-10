Sign up
121 / 365
Fog in B&W
I liked this image in colors but in black and white the branches are alive.
Uploading early because our friends are coming all day tomorrow.
One Year Ago:
Under the Sun
Two Years Ago: :-(
Three Years Ago:
Big Boy
Four Years Ago: :-(
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
8th August 2025 5:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
summer
,
forest
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Print it and frame it! It's gorgeous!
August 10th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags. You are very kind.
August 10th, 2025
Corinne
ace
C’est superbe !
August 10th, 2025
