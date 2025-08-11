Previous
40 years old... by corinnec
122 / 365

40 years old...

During the sorting of all our boxes I came across this picture of me at 40. 20 years ago I've much changed :-)
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Ann H. LeFevre ace
We all do- but the inside has many things that stay the same. Lovely portrait!
August 13th, 2025  
