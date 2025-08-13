Sign up
Previous
123 / 365
The Work Continues
They are building a deck out of our breakfast room. It should be ready sometime next week.
We have some family staying for 4 days at the end of this week. I'm preparing menus, things to see, things to do...
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
2
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1475
photos
183
followers
250
following
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th August 2025 2:59pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
house
,
summer
,
vermont
Beverley
ace
Such a beautiful home in nature…
August 13th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That will be a great spot to dine and enjoy the view!
August 13th, 2025
