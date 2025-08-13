Previous
The Work Continues by corinnec
123 / 365

The Work Continues

They are building a deck out of our breakfast room. It should be ready sometime next week.

We have some family staying for 4 days at the end of this week. I'm preparing menus, things to see, things to do...
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Such a beautiful home in nature…
August 13th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That will be a great spot to dine and enjoy the view!
August 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact