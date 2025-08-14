Sign up
Previous
124 / 365
A Church in Vermont
Shot in June I didn't like it at the time. But today I have nothing else :-)
One Year Ago: :-(
Two Years Ago: :-(
Three Years Ago:
Ethan Allen Express
Four Years Ago: :-(
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
5
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1476
photos
184
followers
250
following
33% complete
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
29th June 2025 3:09pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
church
,
summer
,
vermont
GaryW
Wonderful photo of this church! I love the tall many tiered steeple!
August 14th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
It's a striking building.
August 14th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
A beautiful Church & a very impressive steeple!
August 14th, 2025
KV
ace
Quite an ornate steeple.
August 14th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful architectural capture.
August 14th, 2025
