A Church in Vermont by corinnec
124 / 365

A Church in Vermont

Shot in June I didn't like it at the time. But today I have nothing else :-)

14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
GaryW
Wonderful photo of this church! I love the tall many tiered steeple!
August 14th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
It's a striking building.
August 14th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
A beautiful Church & a very impressive steeple!
August 14th, 2025  
KV ace
Quite an ornate steeple.
August 14th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful architectural capture.
August 14th, 2025  
