126 / 365
The Lil' Barn
I wanted to photograph this small barn for the last 4 years! We see it every time we come go home using US-4.
I also published the color version but I prefer the mono version.
One Year Ago: :-(
Two Years Ago: :-(
Three Years Ago:
Bright Lights
Four Years Ago: :-(
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
4
2
2
2025
iPhone 13 Pro Max
16th August 2025 4:19pm
b&w
barn
summer
vermont
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Beautiful!
August 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Super b&w!
August 17th, 2025
