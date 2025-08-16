Previous
The Lil' Barn by corinnec
The Lil' Barn

I wanted to photograph this small barn for the last 4 years! We see it every time we come go home using US-4.
I also published the color version but I prefer the mono version.

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Beautiful!
August 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Super b&w!
August 17th, 2025  
