Imperfect by corinnec
129 / 365

Imperfect

I loved the imperfect reflection in the glass door. I can see my husband’s leg, my pup and my begonias 😁
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Corinne C

@corinnec
Mags ace
What a lovely entrance and reflections in the glass door.
August 19th, 2025  
