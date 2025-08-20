Sign up
130 / 365
Nestled Nest
My husband and I walk every morning. Only armed with my cell phone I stop every 5 minutes to capture one little thing after the other. My husband is very patient and often guide me in my compositions.
A Year Ago: :-(
Two Years Ago:
Lesley
Three Years Ago:
Fern
Four Years Ago: :-(
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1485
photos
184
followers
251
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th August 2025 9:01am
Tags
nest
,
summer
,
vermont
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice shot! I like that you have an assistant looking out for images for you!
August 21st, 2025
