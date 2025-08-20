Previous
Nestled Nest by corinnec
130 / 365

Nestled Nest

My husband and I walk every morning. Only armed with my cell phone I stop every 5 minutes to capture one little thing after the other. My husband is very patient and often guide me in my compositions.

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice shot! I like that you have an assistant looking out for images for you!
August 21st, 2025  
