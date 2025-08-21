Sign up
131 / 365
131 / 365
So Last Year
But if you go to lake Bomoseen today you'll see the same boat :-)
Friends all day today. So commenting later.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
3
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1486
photos
184
followers
251
following
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
30th August 2024 9:46am
Tags
summer
,
lake
,
vermont
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Most beautiful scene
August 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Ready to sail! Lovely capture.
August 21st, 2025
