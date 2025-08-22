Previous
Master of the Land by corinnec
Master of the Land

Early morning my husband and I take an hour long walk through our property. During the first half hour Taos is with us running and jumping around us. Then he takes the shortcuts and wait us coming his way...

Corinne C

For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags ace
Aww! Why do they wait for us? Beautiful shot! Will is always waiting for me and I didn't teach him to do that.
August 22nd, 2025  
