Previous
132 / 365
Master of the Land
Early morning my husband and I take an hour long walk through our property. During the first half hour Taos is with us running and jumping around us. Then he takes the shortcuts and wait us coming his way...
A Year Ago:
Count Cassoulet
Two Years Ago:
Valley Acres Barn
Three Years Ago:
Beaver Pond
Four Years Ago: :-(
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
1
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1487
photos
184
followers
251
following
36% complete
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
151
127
128
129
93
130
131
132
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd August 2025 7:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
dog
,
morning
,
walk
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Aww! Why do they wait for us? Beautiful shot! Will is always waiting for me and I didn't teach him to do that.
August 22nd, 2025
