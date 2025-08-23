Sign up
133 / 365
By the Dawn’s Early Light…
I took a series of the sun peaking through trees and grass during our morning walk.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
sun
,
morning
,
rays
,
vermont
Dave
ace
Beautiful sunburst
August 23rd, 2025
Barb
ace
Glorious day's beginning!
August 23rd, 2025
