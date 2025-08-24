Sign up
Bumble Bee in the Sun
During our morning walk...
A Year Ago:
One More Meal
Two Years Ago:
A Future Monarch
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd August 2025 9:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Annie-Sue
ace
I just put that I thought this was a great point of view - but it obviously didn't "take" :-)
August 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 25th, 2025
Kathy
ace
The bee is sure going after that flower.
August 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Superb macro!
August 26th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Fantastic macro
August 26th, 2025
