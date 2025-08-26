Previous
Th Sun in a bubble by corinnec
136 / 365

Th Sun in a bubble

We have the best summer weather right now. Usually Fall is magical in this part of the US. In few days our daughter is coming home for a short vacation. We usually take long walks with our camera. Of course we do shopping too 😊
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot and refraction.
August 26th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Wonderful capture and how nice your daughter will soon be visiting.
August 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact