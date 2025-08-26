Sign up
Previous
136 / 365
Th Sun in a bubble
We have the best summer weather right now. Usually Fall is magical in this part of the US. In few days our daughter is coming home for a short vacation. We usually take long walks with our camera. Of course we do shopping too 😊
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
2
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Views
17
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd August 2025 9:38am
Tags
sun
,
summer
,
vermont
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and refraction.
August 26th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Wonderful capture and how nice your daughter will soon be visiting.
August 26th, 2025
