137 / 365
Falls Coming in High Key
No need for comments. Uploading early as I take my pup to the vet tomorrow for his eye checkup.
Having fun in our backyard.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th August 2025 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
vermont
,
dandelions
Kathy
ace
I like the bright greens and blues.
August 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
All too soon
August 26th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Nice dof!
August 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lots of wishes just waiting for you to blow! =)
August 27th, 2025
