A Taste of Fall
Somedays feel like Fall. They bring smell of apple cider and warm donuts. My favorite season is approaching.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
2025
Canon EOS R6
29th August 2025 7:25am
country
fog
summer
vermont
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Vermont is a wonderful place to be in the Fall! I love the tones you've captured here.
August 31st, 2025
