Previous
Next
A Taste of Fall by corinnec
139 / 365

A Taste of Fall

Somedays feel like Fall. They bring smell of apple cider and warm donuts. My favorite season is approaching.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Vermont is a wonderful place to be in the Fall! I love the tones you've captured here.
August 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact