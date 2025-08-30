Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
140 / 365
Green Mountain
Low mountain chain (peak at 4395 feet).
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1496
photos
184
followers
251
following
38% complete
View this month »
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
Latest from all albums
134
135
152
136
137
138
139
140
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
29th August 2025 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
summer
,
vermont
Krista Marson
ace
this is so pretty
August 31st, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely scene and capture fv!
August 31st, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
So pretty, nice light and shades
August 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close