Beaver Pond by corinnec
Beaver Pond

A walk with my daughter at Beaver Pond in Proctor. We loved seeing the clouds and their reflections in the same image. We do not live in Proctor any longer but we still have friends there and our favorite paths.
Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags
The reflections are so amazing!
September 1st, 2025  
Babs
What a lovely peaceful scene.
September 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Great reflections.
September 1st, 2025  
Dave
Beautiful reflection
September 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful reflections in this beautiful shot !
September 1st, 2025  
william wooderson
You've got all the elements for a brilliant photo - foreground, bright colours, playful cloud, and symmetry! Fav
September 1st, 2025  
