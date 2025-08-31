Sign up
141 / 365
Beaver Pond
A walk with my daughter at Beaver Pond in Proctor. We loved seeing the clouds and their reflections in the same image. We do not live in Proctor any longer but we still have friends there and our favorite paths.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1497
photos
183
followers
250
following
Tags
sky
,
reflection
,
pond
,
vermont
Mags
ace
The reflections are so amazing!
September 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
What a lovely peaceful scene.
September 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections.
September 1st, 2025
Dave
ace
Beautiful reflection
September 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful reflections in this beautiful shot !
September 1st, 2025
william wooderson
ace
You've got all the elements for a brilliant photo - foreground, bright colours, playful cloud, and symmetry! Fav
September 1st, 2025
