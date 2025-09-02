Previous
The Other Side by corinnec
The Other Side

This bee was turning around every time I had a good shot at her face. She was quite restless and I decided to leave her alone.

Corinne C

For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Beverley ace
It’s still a beautiful photo… lovely presentation
September 2nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture.
September 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this gorgeous bloom, the bee is a bonus.
September 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 2nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
A fabulous capture
September 2nd, 2025  
