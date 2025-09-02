Sign up
142 / 365
The Other Side
This bee was turning around every time I had a good shot at her face. She was quite restless and I decided to leave her alone.
A Year Ago:
Seagull at the Beach
Two Years Ago:
Would You Like A Kiss?
Three Years Ago:
Marsh
Four Years Ago: :-(
2nd September 2025
Corinne C
@corinnec
Photo Details
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
30th August 2025 1:28pm
Tags
bee
summer
vermont
Beverley
It’s still a beautiful photo… lovely presentation
September 2nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
Great capture.
September 2nd, 2025
Diana
Lovely capture of this gorgeous bloom, the bee is a bonus.
September 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
September 2nd, 2025
Shirley
A fabulous capture
September 2nd, 2025
