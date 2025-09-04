Sign up
Previous
144 / 365
A Feast before Winter
My newly planted perennials offer 24hrs meals for the big bees.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
2nd September 2025 10:28am
Tags
bee
vermont
