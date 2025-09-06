Previous
Moon rising East by corinnec
146 / 365

Moon rising East

I love the drama of black and white for this shot at the Moon (the tiny white disk above the trees).

6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
40% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Absolutely gorgeous
September 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful black and white!
September 8th, 2025  
