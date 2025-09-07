Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
147 / 365
Eastern Calligrapher (Hover Fly)
Landing on my newly planted perennials.
A Year Ago:
Taos Playing with his Big Sister
Two Years Ago:
Getting Ready
Three Years Ago:
Hubbardton Battlefield
Four Years Ago: :-(
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1503
photos
182
followers
250
following
40% complete
View this month »
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
7th September 2025 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fly
,
summer
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Beautiful bold color!
September 7th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close