149 / 365
I was shooting for the bee :-)
I liked the flower leading to the blurry, flying bee against the autumnal bokeh.
A Year Ago:
A Glance at our Future Neighbors
Two Years Ago:
What Are You Doing?
Three Years Ago:
Vermont Farm
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
Corinne C
@corinnec
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
summer
,
vermont
Shirley
ace
A lovely image , they don't sit still overly long !
September 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
The flower is gorgeous and I too like it leading to the blurry but mysterious background
September 10th, 2025
