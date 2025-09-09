Previous
I was shooting for the bee :-) by corinnec
149 / 365

I was shooting for the bee :-)

I liked the flower leading to the blurry, flying bee against the autumnal bokeh.

A Year Ago: A Glance at our Future Neighbors
Two Years Ago: What Are You Doing?
Three Years Ago: Vermont Farm
Four Years Ago: :-(
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details

Shirley
A lovely image , they don’t sit still overly long !
September 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
The flower is gorgeous and I too like it leading to the blurry but mysterious background
September 10th, 2025  
