Previous
150 / 365
Golden Fur
The same bee as yesterday but this time she was an easier subject!
I just started to plant flowers in front of our house and to my delight, bees are coming and visiting the blooms.
Preparing a trip to Boston in order to renew my French passport and an ice cream social event with our friends before it's too cold to eat ice cream :-)
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1508
photos
182
followers
250
following
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
2nd September 2025 4:39pm
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
summer
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
September 10th, 2025
Babs
ace
Gorgeous close up
September 10th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Fantastic fav
September 10th, 2025
