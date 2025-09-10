Previous
Golden Fur by corinnec
150 / 365

Golden Fur

The same bee as yesterday but this time she was an easier subject!

I just started to plant flowers in front of our house and to my delight, bees are coming and visiting the blooms.

Preparing a trip to Boston in order to renew my French passport and an ice cream social event with our friends before it's too cold to eat ice cream :-)
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful!
September 10th, 2025  
Babs ace
Gorgeous close up
September 10th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Fantastic fav
September 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact