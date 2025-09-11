Sign up
151 / 365
Another Beautiful Day for a Walk
The best moment of my day today!
A Year Ago:
Falling for Fall
Two Years Ago: :-(
Three Years Ago:
Grazing in VT
Four Years Ago: :-(
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
3
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1509
photos
182
followers
251
following
41% complete
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
145
146
147
148
153
149
150
151
view
,
mountains
,
summer
,
vermont
Mags
ace
An exquisite land and skyscape. =)
September 11th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful view!
September 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So fortunate to see such a gorgeous view each day, even as it rains and snons
September 11th, 2025
