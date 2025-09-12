Previous
I'm not having it by corinnec
152 / 365

I'm not having it

This week my photographic attempts are not so successful. But practice will help improve my results...
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact