152 / 365
I'm not having it
This week my photographic attempts are not so successful. But practice will help improve my results...
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1510
photos
182
followers
251
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
11th September 2025 8:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
vermont
