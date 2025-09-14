Sign up
Previous
153 / 365
A Bee Week
I enjoy watching the bees fluttering from one flower to the other. Especially these big, fluffy working bees.
It's the end of summer and the colors start to change in Vermont. Fall is by far my favorite season in the North East.
We are busy preparing the guest suite as we expect a lot of visitors at the end f the year and during ski season.
I am still thinking about my photography. I hope that winter will given me a little time to make some progress.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
153
Photo Details
Tags
bee
,
vermont
Diana
ace
You captured the bee beautifully, great focus and dof. Such a gorgeous coneflower and wabi sabi.
September 14th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautifully captured - it looks as if he is doing a little dance !! Gorgeous focus and dof ! fav
September 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Excellent capture
September 14th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Stellar capture.
September 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Amazing… oh my gosh it’s beautiful… looks like he’s hopping just for you…
September 14th, 2025
Michelle
Amazing capture
September 14th, 2025
