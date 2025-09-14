A Bee Week

I enjoy watching the bees fluttering from one flower to the other. Especially these big, fluffy working bees.



It's the end of summer and the colors start to change in Vermont. Fall is by far my favorite season in the North East.



We are busy preparing the guest suite as we expect a lot of visitors at the end f the year and during ski season.



I am still thinking about my photography. I hope that winter will given me a little time to make some progress.