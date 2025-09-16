Previous
The Tower by corinnec
155 / 365

The Tower

The Tower in Boston is now a venue for weddings and business events. I didn't do much in Boston other than visiting with the French consulate ;-)
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags ace
A very lovely and unusual structure.
September 17th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Quite a fortress
September 17th, 2025  
